Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Taubman Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408,711 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $57,405,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $56,978,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

TCO opened at $38.42 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

