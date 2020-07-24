Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $863.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.