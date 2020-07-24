Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after purchasing an additional 663,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $103,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 123,613 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $34.93 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

