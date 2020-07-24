Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 150,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $68.81 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

