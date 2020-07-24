Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.