Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

MAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

