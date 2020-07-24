Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

