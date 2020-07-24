F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.15.

Shares of FFIV opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

