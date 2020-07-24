Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $104,432,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $45,321,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $43,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $420.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.39 and its 200-day moving average is $372.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

