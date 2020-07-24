Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

