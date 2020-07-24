Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after buying an additional 875,963 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.