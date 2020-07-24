Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

