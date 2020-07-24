First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First American Financial by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

FAF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.