Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. FOX also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in FOX by 74.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FOX by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.