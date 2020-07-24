Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 266,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.