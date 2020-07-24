GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

