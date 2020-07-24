Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 28,855 Shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Stock

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $321,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 42,228 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $460,285.20.

On Monday, July 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $246,207.60.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,050 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $55,045.00.

HCAC stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Hennessy Capital has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Hennessy Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

