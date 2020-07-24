Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

