GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $175.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

