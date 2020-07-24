Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.80

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and traded as low as $99.72. Harworth Group shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 91,110 shares.

HWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $346.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.79.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £99,750 ($122,754.12).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

