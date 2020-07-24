Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hays from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:HAYPF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

