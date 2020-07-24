Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $15,643,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 657.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 2,037,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,608,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after buying an additional 1,459,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

HL opened at $5.13 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.