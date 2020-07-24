Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 13.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

