Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

