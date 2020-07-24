HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in HP by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,272,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

