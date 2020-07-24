Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 391 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total value of $253,203.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $618.69 and its 200 day moving average is $505.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

