Insight 2811 Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

