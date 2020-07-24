Invesco Ltd. Invests $351,000 in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 181.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CarGurus by 268.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 359,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $247,923.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,307,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,553 shares of company stock worth $17,935,133. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.