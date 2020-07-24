iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.