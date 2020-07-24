iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $229.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $231.72.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

