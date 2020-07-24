J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.