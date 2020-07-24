Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FTTRF stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

