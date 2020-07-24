Jeremy Wacksman Sells 43,700 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

