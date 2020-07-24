Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

