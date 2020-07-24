Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

