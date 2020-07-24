Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 208.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kadmon by 39.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 767.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 391,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KDMN opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

