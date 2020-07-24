Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KMT opened at $27.23 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

