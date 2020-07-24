Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

KHC stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

