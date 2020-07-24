Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $453,570.00.

KR stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

