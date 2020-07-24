Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 507.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,577,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.