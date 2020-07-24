Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

