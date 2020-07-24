Manfred Groeppel Sells 5,650 Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

