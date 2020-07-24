Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Masco by 470.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 8.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

