Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

