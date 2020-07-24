Matthew Botein Sells 3,190 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $142,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Matthew Botein sold 13,615 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $599,604.60.

On Friday, July 17th, Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $713,249.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.