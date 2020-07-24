Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

