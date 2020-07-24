Michael F. Falcon Sells 8,278 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $248,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $933.06 million, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.