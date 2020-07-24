Michael G. Grey Sells 1,755 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

