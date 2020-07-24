Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,042,000.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.53 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

