Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

